Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Javonte Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Williams' Denver Broncos (5-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) face off in a Week 10 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has rushed for 466 yards (51.8 per game) on 95 carries with one touchdown.

He's also tacked on 22 catches for 135 yards (15.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 95 of his team's 229 carries this season (41.5%).

The Broncos, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.2% of the time while running the ball 42.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 20th in the NFL, giving up 119.7 yards per game.

This season the Eagles have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 111-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cowboys, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 6.5 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Williams has rushed for 166 yards on 30 carries (55.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

And he has added eight catches for 45 yards (15.0 per game) and one receiving TD.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 95 41.5% 466 1 12 28.6% 4.9 Melvin Gordon III 109 47.6% 477 4 19 45.2% 4.4 Teddy Bridgewater 21 9.2% 69 1 8 19.0% 3.3 Damarea Crockett 3 1.3% 7 0 3 7.1% 2.3

