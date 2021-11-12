Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Javonte Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Williams' Denver Broncos (5-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) face off in a Week 10 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has rushed for 466 yards (51.8 per game) on 95 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also tacked on 22 catches for 135 yards (15.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 95 of his team's 229 carries this season (41.5%).
  • The Broncos, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.2% of the time while running the ball 42.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 20th in the NFL, giving up 119.7 yards per game.
  • This season the Eagles have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 111-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cowboys, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 6.5 yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Williams has rushed for 166 yards on 30 carries (55.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • And he has added eight catches for 45 yards (15.0 per game) and one receiving TD.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

95

41.5%

466

1

12

28.6%

4.9

Melvin Gordon III

109

47.6%

477

4

19

45.2%

4.4

Teddy Bridgewater

21

9.2%

69

1

8

19.0%

3.3

Damarea Crockett

3

1.3%

7

0

3

7.1%

2.3

