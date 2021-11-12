Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has thrown for 2,236 yards (279.5 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 65.5% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 319 rushing yards on 57 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 39.9 yards per game.
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Allen accounts for 52.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 55 of his 319 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New York
- Allen averaged 180.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Jets, 103.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Allen has two multi-TD games over those contests against the Jets, and threw multiple TD passes against them in one matchup.
- The 291.0 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jets have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jaguars, Allen went 31-for-47 (66.0 percent) for 264 yards and two interceptions.
- Allen added five carries for 50 yards, averaging 10 yards per attempt in the running game.
- Allen has thrown for 866 yards (288.7 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He's also rushed 22 times for 131 yards and one touchdown, averaging 43.7 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
73
22.7%
48
588
3
13
23.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
51
15.8%
28
478
4
7
12.5%
Cole Beasley
67
20.8%
51
446
1
8
14.3%
