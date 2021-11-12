Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York

Author:

Josh Allen has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 10 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) play the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has thrown for 2,236 yards (279.5 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 65.5% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 319 rushing yards on 57 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 39.9 yards per game.
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Allen accounts for 52.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 55 of his 319 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New York

  • Allen averaged 180.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Jets, 103.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Allen has two multi-TD games over those contests against the Jets, and threw multiple TD passes against them in one matchup.
  • The 291.0 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jets have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jaguars, Allen went 31-for-47 (66.0 percent) for 264 yards and two interceptions.
  • Allen added five carries for 50 yards, averaging 10 yards per attempt in the running game.
  • Allen has thrown for 866 yards (288.7 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He's also rushed 22 times for 131 yards and one touchdown, averaging 43.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

73

22.7%

48

588

3

13

23.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

51

15.8%

28

478

4

7

12.5%

Cole Beasley

67

20.8%

51

446

1

8

14.3%

