Josh Allen has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 10 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) play the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has thrown for 2,236 yards (279.5 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 65.5% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 319 rushing yards on 57 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 39.9 yards per game.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Allen accounts for 52.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 55 of his 319 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New York

Allen averaged 180.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Jets, 103.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Allen has two multi-TD games over those contests against the Jets, and threw multiple TD passes against them in one matchup.

The 291.0 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jaguars, Allen went 31-for-47 (66.0 percent) for 264 yards and two interceptions.

Allen added five carries for 50 yards, averaging 10 yards per attempt in the running game.

Allen has thrown for 866 yards (288.7 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's also rushed 22 times for 131 yards and one touchdown, averaging 43.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 73 22.7% 48 588 3 13 23.2% Emmanuel Sanders 51 15.8% 28 478 4 7 12.5% Cole Beasley 67 20.8% 51 446 1 8 14.3%

