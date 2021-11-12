Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Herbert, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Herbert has recorded 2,350 passing yards (293.8 per game) while going 211-for-319 (66.1% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He also has 95 rushing yards on 28 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 11.9 yards per game.
  • The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.2% of the time while running the ball 36.8% of the time.
  • Herbert has attempted 41 of his 319 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The 268.8 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Herbert put together a 356-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 84.2% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Herbert added five carries for 14 yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Herbert has 774 passing yards (258.0 ypg), completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 35 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

82

25.6%

57

600

2

13

31.7%

Mike Williams

66

20.6%

37

575

6

8

19.5%

Austin Ekeler

45

14.1%

36

325

3

5

12.2%

