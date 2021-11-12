Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Herbert has recorded 2,350 passing yards (293.8 per game) while going 211-for-319 (66.1% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He also has 95 rushing yards on 28 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 11.9 yards per game.
- The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.2% of the time while running the ball 36.8% of the time.
- Herbert has attempted 41 of his 319 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The 268.8 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Herbert put together a 356-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 84.2% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Herbert added five carries for 14 yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Herbert has 774 passing yards (258.0 ypg), completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He has added 35 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
82
25.6%
57
600
2
13
31.7%
Mike Williams
66
20.6%
37
575
6
8
19.5%
Austin Ekeler
45
14.1%
36
325
3
5
12.2%
