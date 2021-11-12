Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Herbert, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Herbert has recorded 2,350 passing yards (293.8 per game) while going 211-for-319 (66.1% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He also has 95 rushing yards on 28 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 11.9 yards per game.

The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.2% of the time while running the ball 36.8% of the time.

Herbert has attempted 41 of his 319 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The 268.8 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Herbert put together a 356-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 84.2% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Herbert added five carries for 14 yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Herbert has 774 passing yards (258.0 ypg), completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 35 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 82 25.6% 57 600 2 13 31.7% Mike Williams 66 20.6% 37 575 6 8 19.5% Austin Ekeler 45 14.1% 36 325 3 5 12.2%

