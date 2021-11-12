Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jefferson has 46 catches (on 68 targets) and leads the Vikings with 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Jefferson has been the target of 68 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 22.4% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 26.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while running the ball 41.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- This week Jefferson will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Chargers have allowed 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Jefferson was targeted five times and totaled 69 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Jefferson has hauled in 13 passes (23 targets) for 170 yards (56.7 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
68
22.4%
46
632
4
9
26.5%
Adam Thielen
66
21.7%
45
477
7
10
29.4%
Tyler Conklin
44
14.5%
32
342
1
5
14.7%
K.J. Osborn
40
13.2%
29
341
2
2
5.9%
