Justin Jefferson has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) meet in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jefferson has 46 catches (on 68 targets) and leads the Vikings with 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 68 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 22.4% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 26.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while running the ball 41.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

This week Jefferson will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.9 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have allowed 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Jefferson was targeted five times and totaled 69 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Jefferson has hauled in 13 passes (23 targets) for 170 yards (56.7 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 68 22.4% 46 632 4 9 26.5% Adam Thielen 66 21.7% 45 477 7 10 29.4% Tyler Conklin 44 14.5% 32 342 1 5 14.7% K.J. Osborn 40 13.2% 29 341 2 2 5.9%

