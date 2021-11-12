Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Justin Jefferson has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) meet in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jefferson has 46 catches (on 68 targets) and leads the Vikings with 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 68 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 22.4% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 26.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while running the ball 41.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • This week Jefferson will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chargers have allowed 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Jefferson was targeted five times and totaled 69 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Jefferson has hauled in 13 passes (23 targets) for 170 yards (56.7 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

68

22.4%

46

632

4

9

26.5%

Adam Thielen

66

21.7%

45

477

7

10

29.4%

Tyler Conklin

44

14.5%

32

342

1

5

14.7%

K.J. Osborn

40

13.2%

29

341

2

2

5.9%

