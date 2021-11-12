Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for K.J. Osborn, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn's stat line this year shows 29 catches for 341 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 42.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 40 times.
  • Osborn has been the target of 13.2% (40 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 209.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chargers have conceded 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Osborn was targeted two times and recorded one catch for 20 yards (20 yards per reception).
  • Osborn's stat line over his last three games includes nine grabs for 108 yards and one touchdown. He put up 36.0 yards per game, and was targeted 12 times.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

40

13.2%

29

341

2

2

5.9%

Justin Jefferson

68

22.4%

46

632

4

9

26.5%

Adam Thielen

66

21.7%

45

477

7

10

29.4%

Tyler Conklin

44

14.5%

32

342

1

5

14.7%

