K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn's stat line this year shows 29 catches for 341 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 42.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 40 times.
- Osborn has been the target of 13.2% (40 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Chargers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 209.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Chargers have conceded 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Ravens, Osborn was targeted two times and recorded one catch for 20 yards (20 yards per reception).
- Osborn's stat line over his last three games includes nine grabs for 108 yards and one touchdown. He put up 36.0 yards per game, and was targeted 12 times.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
40
13.2%
29
341
2
2
5.9%
Justin Jefferson
68
22.4%
46
632
4
9
26.5%
Adam Thielen
66
21.7%
45
477
7
10
29.4%
Tyler Conklin
44
14.5%
32
342
1
5
14.7%
