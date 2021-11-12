Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for K.J. Osborn, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn's stat line this year shows 29 catches for 341 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 42.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 40 times.

Osborn has been the target of 13.2% (40 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Chargers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 209.9 yards per game through the air.

The Chargers have conceded 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Osborn was targeted two times and recorded one catch for 20 yards (20 yards per reception).

Osborn's stat line over his last three games includes nine grabs for 108 yards and one touchdown. He put up 36.0 yards per game, and was targeted 12 times.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 40 13.2% 29 341 2 2 5.9% Justin Jefferson 68 22.4% 46 632 4 9 26.5% Adam Thielen 66 21.7% 45 477 7 10 29.4% Tyler Conklin 44 14.5% 32 342 1 5 14.7%

Powered By Data Skrive