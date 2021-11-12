The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL clash of AFC West rivals.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City's games this season have gone over 52 points six of 11 times.

So far this season, 50% of Las Vegas' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 52.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 48.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.8, 1.8 points above Sunday's total of 52.

The 52 total in this game is 4.4 points higher than the 47.6 average total in Raiders games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

So far this season Kansas City has two wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 11 times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Chiefs score 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per matchup the Raiders surrender.

Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.6 points.

The Chiefs average 392.1 yards per game, 51.7 more yards than the 340.4 the Raiders allow per contest.

Kansas City is 2-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 340.4 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 4-4-0 this season.

So far this year, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Raiders score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.2 the Chiefs allow.

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.2 points.

The Raiders average 394.5 yards per game, just 13.1 more than the 381.4 the Chiefs allow.

Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 381.4 yards.

The Raiders have eight giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

In four games at home this season, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.

The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

Kansas City is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.

In four away games this season, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

Chiefs away games this season average 54.6 total points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (52).

