November 12, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL clash of AFC West rivals.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City's games this season have gone over 52 points six of 11 times.
  • So far this season, 50% of Las Vegas' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 52.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 48.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.8, 1.8 points above Sunday's total of 52.
  • The 52 total in this game is 4.4 points higher than the 47.6 average total in Raiders games this season.
  • So far this season Kansas City has two wins against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 11 times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • The Chiefs score 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per matchup the Raiders surrender.
  • Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.6 points.
  • The Chiefs average 392.1 yards per game, 51.7 more yards than the 340.4 the Raiders allow per contest.
  • Kansas City is 2-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 340.4 yards.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Against the spread, Las Vegas is 4-4-0 this season.
  • So far this year, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • The Raiders score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.2 the Chiefs allow.
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.2 points.
  • The Raiders average 394.5 yards per game, just 13.1 more than the 381.4 the Chiefs allow.
  • Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 381.4 yards.
  • The Raiders have eight giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
  • At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In four games at home this season, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).
  • Kansas City is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • In four away games this season, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
  • Chiefs away games this season average 54.6 total points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (52).

