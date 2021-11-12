Big 12 opponents will clash when the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) meet the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in six of nine games this season.

West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in five of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55, is 8.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.6 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 5.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 5-3-1 this year.

This season, the Wildcats have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Kansas State has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Wildcats average 5.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Mountaineers allow (23.0).

When Kansas State scores more than 23.0 points, it is 5-1-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Wildcats average 378.7 yards per game, 22.5 more yards than the 356.2 the Mountaineers give up per outing.

Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 356.2 yards.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (9).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this season have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Mountaineers rack up 26.7 points per game, 5.1 more than the Wildcats give up (21.6).

West Virginia is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.

The Mountaineers collect 373.3 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 340.3 the Wildcats allow.

When West Virginia churns out over 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (10).

Season Stats