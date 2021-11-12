Keenan Allen has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) play the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Allen has 57 receptions (on 82 targets) for a team-high 600 receiving yards (75.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 25.6% (82 total) of his team's 320 passing attempts this season.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 31.7% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his one matchup against the Vikings, Allen's 99 receiving yards total is 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).

Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Vikings.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

This week Allen will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (268.8 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Allen put together a 104-yard performance against the Eagles last week on 12 catches while being targeted 13 times.

Allen's 29 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 231 yards (77.0 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 82 25.6% 57 600 2 13 31.7% Mike Williams 66 20.6% 37 575 6 8 19.5% Austin Ekeler 45 14.1% 36 325 3 5 12.2% Jared Cook 42 13.1% 27 308 2 5 12.2%

