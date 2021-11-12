Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Allen has 57 receptions (on 82 targets) for a team-high 600 receiving yards (75.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Allen has been the target of 25.6% (82 total) of his team's 320 passing attempts this season.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 31.7% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.2% passing plays and 36.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his one matchup against the Vikings, Allen's 99 receiving yards total is 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
- Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Vikings.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- This week Allen will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (268.8 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Allen put together a 104-yard performance against the Eagles last week on 12 catches while being targeted 13 times.
- Allen's 29 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 231 yards (77.0 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
82
25.6%
57
600
2
13
31.7%
Mike Williams
66
20.6%
37
575
6
8
19.5%
Austin Ekeler
45
14.1%
36
325
3
5
12.2%
Jared Cook
42
13.1%
27
308
2
5
12.2%
