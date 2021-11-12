SEC rivals will meet when the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 SEC) meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Vanderbilt's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 43.6 points per game, 8.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 59 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.5 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 51.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53.9 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This year, the Wildcats average 6.9 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Commodores give up (35.6).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 35.6 points.

The Wildcats collect 71.4 fewer yards per game (392.3), than the Commodores allow per outing (463.7).

When Kentucky piles up more than 463.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Commodores have been underdogs by 21 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This season the Commodores rack up 8.5 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Wildcats allow (23.4).

When Vanderbilt records more than 23.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Commodores rack up 48.2 fewer yards per game (301.2) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (349.4).

In games that Vanderbilt picks up more than 349.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Commodores have turned the ball over 16 times, 11 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (5).

Season Stats