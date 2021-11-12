Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Vanderbilt's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to score 43.6 points per game, 8.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 59 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.5 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 51.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- This year, the Wildcats average 6.9 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Commodores give up (35.6).
- Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 35.6 points.
- The Wildcats collect 71.4 fewer yards per game (392.3), than the Commodores allow per outing (463.7).
- When Kentucky piles up more than 463.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (13) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Commodores have been underdogs by 21 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- This season the Commodores rack up 8.5 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Wildcats allow (23.4).
- When Vanderbilt records more than 23.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Commodores rack up 48.2 fewer yards per game (301.2) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (349.4).
- In games that Vanderbilt picks up more than 349.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year the Commodores have turned the ball over 16 times, 11 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (5).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
28.7
Avg. Points Scored
14.9
23.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
392.3
Avg. Total Yards
301.2
349.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.7
16
Giveaways
16
5
Takeaways
13