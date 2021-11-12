Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Cousins has racked up 2,140 passing yards (267.5 per game) while going 206-for-302 (68.2% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's added 76 rushing yards on 12 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 9.5 yards per game.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins accounts for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 302 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Cousins averaged 179 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers, 95.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Cousins had one touchdown pass in both of those outings against the Chargers.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Ravens, Cousins went 17-for-28 (60.7 percent) for 187 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- He tacked on one carry for one yard while scoring one rushing touchdown.
- Cousins has 744 passing yards (248.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 65.8% of his throws and collecting six touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed six times for 35 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
68
22.4%
46
632
4
9
26.5%
Adam Thielen
66
21.7%
45
477
7
10
29.4%
Tyler Conklin
44
14.5%
32
342
1
5
14.7%
