November 12, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Kirk Cousins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) hit the field in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Cousins has racked up 2,140 passing yards (267.5 per game) while going 206-for-302 (68.2% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's added 76 rushing yards on 12 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 9.5 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins accounts for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 302 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Cousins averaged 179 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers, 95.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Cousins had one touchdown pass in both of those outings against the Chargers.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Ravens, Cousins went 17-for-28 (60.7 percent) for 187 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • He tacked on one carry for one yard while scoring one rushing touchdown.
  • Cousins has 744 passing yards (248.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 65.8% of his throws and collecting six touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed six times for 35 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

68

22.4%

46

632

4

9

26.5%

Adam Thielen

66

21.7%

45

477

7

10

29.4%

Tyler Conklin

44

14.5%

32

342

1

5

14.7%

