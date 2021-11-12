Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Kirk Cousins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) hit the field in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Cousins has racked up 2,140 passing yards (267.5 per game) while going 206-for-302 (68.2% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's added 76 rushing yards on 12 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 9.5 yards per game.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins accounts for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 302 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Cousins averaged 179 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers, 95.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Cousins had one touchdown pass in both of those outings against the Chargers.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Ravens, Cousins went 17-for-28 (60.7 percent) for 187 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

He tacked on one carry for one yard while scoring one rushing touchdown.

Cousins has 744 passing yards (248.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 65.8% of his throws and collecting six touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed six times for 35 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 68 22.4% 46 632 4 9 26.5% Adam Thielen 66 21.7% 45 477 7 10 29.4% Tyler Conklin 44 14.5% 32 342 1 5 14.7%

