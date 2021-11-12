Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas

There will be player props available for Kyle Pitts before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) hit the field in a Week 10 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts' 546 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Falcons. He's been targeted 57 times and has registered 36 receptions and one touchdown (68.3 yards per game).
  • Pitts has been the target of 57 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 18.8% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 61.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The 287.5 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Saints, Pitts caught three passes for 62 yards (20.7 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times.
  • In his last three games, Pitts has caught 12 passes on 21 targets for 238 yards, averaging 79.3 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

57

18.8%

36

546

1

9

20.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

47

15.5%

38

459

5

9

20.5%

Calvin Ridley

52

17.1%

31

281

2

10

22.7%

Olamide Zaccheaus

22

7.2%

13

172

3

4

9.1%

