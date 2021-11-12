There will be player props available for Kyle Pitts before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) hit the field in a Week 10 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts' 546 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Falcons. He's been targeted 57 times and has registered 36 receptions and one touchdown (68.3 yards per game).

Pitts has been the target of 57 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 18.8% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have called a pass in 61.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

The 287.5 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Pitts caught three passes for 62 yards (20.7 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times.

In his last three games, Pitts has caught 12 passes on 21 targets for 238 yards, averaging 79.3 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 57 18.8% 36 546 1 9 20.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 47 15.5% 38 459 5 9 20.5% Calvin Ridley 52 17.1% 31 281 2 10 22.7% Olamide Zaccheaus 22 7.2% 13 172 3 4 9.1%

