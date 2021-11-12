Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and Minnesota Vikings (3-5) will clash in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points just two times this year.
  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in three of eight games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Chargers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.9 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Los Angeles' eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Chargers rack up 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per outing the Vikings give up.
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 23.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Chargers average 384.9 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 383.6 the Vikings allow per matchup.
  • When Los Angeles churns out over 383.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (11).
  • Minnesota has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Vikings have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Vikings put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers allow (25.1).
  • Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.1 points.
  • The Vikings average 26.5 more yards per game (385.1) than the Chargers give up (358.6).
  • In games that Minnesota churns out more than 358.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This season the Vikings have five turnovers, five fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1).
  • In four home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Chargers home games average 51.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).
  • Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, on the road.
  • In four away games this year, Minnesota has gone over the total every time.
  • The average total in Vikings away games this season is 48.6 points, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

