The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and Minnesota Vikings (3-5) will clash in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53.5 points just two times this year.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.

Chargers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.9 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Chargers rack up 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per outing the Vikings give up.

When Los Angeles puts up more than 23.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Chargers average 384.9 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 383.6 the Vikings allow per matchup.

When Los Angeles churns out over 383.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (11).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Vikings have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Vikings put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers allow (25.1).

Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.1 points.

The Vikings average 26.5 more yards per game (385.1) than the Chargers give up (358.6).

In games that Minnesota churns out more than 358.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Vikings have five turnovers, five fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1).

In four home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

This season, Chargers home games average 51.1 points, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, on the road.

In four away games this year, Minnesota has gone over the total every time.

The average total in Vikings away games this season is 48.6 points, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

