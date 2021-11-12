Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West rivals will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • In 50% of San Francisco's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 49.
  • Monday's over/under is 3.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.
  • The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Rams games this season is 50.7, 1.7 points above Monday's total of 49.
  • The 46.8 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-6-0 this year.
  • The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4 points or more (in seven chances).
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Rams rack up 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers allow (25.3).
  • Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.3 points.
  • The Rams average 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers allow per outing (338.1).
  • Los Angeles is 5-6 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team picks up more than 338.1 yards.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the 49ers.
  • In San Francisco's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The 49ers have been underdogs by 4 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • San Francisco's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers average 23.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Rams give up.
  • When San Francisco scores more than 21.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers average 365.6 yards per game, just 17.4 more than the 348.2 the Rams give up.
  • In games that San Francisco amasses more than 348.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-5 overall.
  • At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-2) as 4-point underdogs or more.
  • In five home games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total three times.
  • The average total in 49ers home games this season is 47.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).
  • On the road, Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread, and 5-0 overall.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4-point favorites or more away from home.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over twice in five road games this year.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.4 points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.