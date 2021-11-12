NFC West rivals will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-5).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points in five of 11 games this season.

In 50% of San Francisco's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 49.

Monday's over/under is 3.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.7, 1.7 points above Monday's total of 49.

The 46.8 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-6-0 this year.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4 points or more (in seven chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Rams rack up 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers allow (25.3).

Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Rams average 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers allow per outing (338.1).

Los Angeles is 5-6 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team picks up more than 338.1 yards.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).

49ers stats and trends

In San Francisco's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 4 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

San Francisco's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The 49ers average 23.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Rams give up.

When San Francisco scores more than 21.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers average 365.6 yards per game, just 17.4 more than the 348.2 the Rams give up.

In games that San Francisco amasses more than 348.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

At home this year, San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-5 overall.

At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-2) as 4-point underdogs or more.

In five home games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total three times.

The average total in 49ers home games this season is 47.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

On the road, Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread, and 5-0 overall.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4-point favorites or more away from home.

Los Angeles has hit the over twice in five road games this year.

This season, Rams away games average 49.4 points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (49).

