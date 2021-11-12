Sun Belt opponents will meet when the No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (8-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Troy Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Louisiana vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in six of nine games this season.

Troy has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in four of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 57 points per game, 9.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 2.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

In Louisiana's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have just two ATS wins in seven games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in only one out of nine opportunities (11.1%).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 9.0 more points per game (30.8) than the Trojans give up (21.8).

When Louisiana records more than 21.8 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 109.5 more yards per game (425.7) than the Trojans allow per contest (316.2).

Louisiana is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 316.2 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times this season, 12 fewer than the Trojans have forced (20).

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Trojans have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Troy has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Trojans put up 7.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (19.0).

Troy is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.0 points.

The Trojans collect 353.2 yards per game, only 0.9 fewer than the 354.1 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

When Troy picks up more than 354.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats