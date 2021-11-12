Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in six of nine games this season.
- Troy has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in four of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 57 points per game, 9.0 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 2.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- In Louisiana's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have just two ATS wins in seven games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in only one out of nine opportunities (11.1%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 9.0 more points per game (30.8) than the Trojans give up (21.8).
- When Louisiana records more than 21.8 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 109.5 more yards per game (425.7) than the Trojans allow per contest (316.2).
- Louisiana is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 316.2 yards.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times this season, 12 fewer than the Trojans have forced (20).
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Trojans have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Troy has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Trojans put up 7.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (19.0).
- Troy is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.0 points.
- The Trojans collect 353.2 yards per game, only 0.9 fewer than the 354.1 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- When Troy picks up more than 354.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Troy
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.8
425.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.2
354.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
8
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
20