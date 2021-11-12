Publish date:
Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points in six of nine games this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 57 points in four of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 52.9 points per game, 4.1 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 63 points per game, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 58.5, 1.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.
- The 57-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Louisiana Tech has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bulldogs rack up just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.1) than the 49ers allow (29.0).
- Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.0 points.
- The Bulldogs average 380.7 yards per game, 69.2 fewer yards than the 449.9 the 49ers give up per matchup.
- In games that Louisiana Tech amasses more than 449.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (11).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte is 5-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Charlotte has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- The 49ers score 25.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Bulldogs surrender (34.0).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.0 points.
- The 49ers rack up 383.0 yards per game, 54.4 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 437.4 yards.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 13 times, three fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Louisiana Tech
|Stats
|Charlotte
27.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
34.0
Avg. Points Allowed
29.0
380.7
Avg. Total Yards
383.0
437.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449.9
14
Giveaways
13
16
Takeaways
11