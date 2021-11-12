C-USA foes will do battle when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-7, 0-0 C-USA) face the Charlotte 49ers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points in six of nine games this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 57 points in four of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.9 points per game, 4.1 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 63 points per game, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 58.5, 1.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.

The 57-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Bulldogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Bulldogs rack up just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.1) than the 49ers allow (29.0).

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.0 points.

The Bulldogs average 380.7 yards per game, 69.2 fewer yards than the 449.9 the 49ers give up per matchup.

In games that Louisiana Tech amasses more than 449.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (11).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte is 5-3-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Charlotte has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (three times over nine games with a set point total).

The 49ers score 25.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Bulldogs surrender (34.0).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.0 points.

The 49ers rack up 383.0 yards per game, 54.4 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Bulldogs allow.

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 437.4 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 13 times, three fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats