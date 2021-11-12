Publish date:
Louisville vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of eight times.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Syracuse's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.2, is 2.7 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 5.5 points greater than the 50 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 60.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5 over/under in this game is 5.2 points above the 50.3 average total in Orange games this season.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Louisville has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Cardinals score 28.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Orange give up per outing (22.6).
- When Louisville puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Cardinals collect 442.9 yards per game, 126.1 more yards than the 316.8 the Orange allow per outing.
- In games that Louisville totals more than 316.8 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- In Syracuse's nine games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Orange have an ATS record of 5-0 in their five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year the Orange put up just 2.0 more points per game (29.4) than the Cardinals give up (27.4).
- When Syracuse scores more than 27.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Orange average only 7.5 more yards per game (415.1) than the Cardinals give up per contest (407.6).
- When Syracuse picks up more than 407.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year the Orange have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Syracuse
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.6
442.9
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
407.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.8
12
Giveaways
9
12
Takeaways
6