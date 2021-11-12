ACC opponents will do battle when the Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 0-0 ACC) meet the Syracuse Orange (5-4, 0-0 ACC) at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Odds for Louisville vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Louisville's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of eight times.

So far this season, 44.4% of Syracuse's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.2, is 2.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.5 points greater than the 50 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 60.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 5.2 points above the 50.3 average total in Orange games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Louisville has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cardinals score 28.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Orange give up per outing (22.6).

When Louisville puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Cardinals collect 442.9 yards per game, 126.1 more yards than the 316.8 the Orange allow per outing.

In games that Louisville totals more than 316.8 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

In Syracuse's nine games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Orange have an ATS record of 5-0 in their five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Orange put up just 2.0 more points per game (29.4) than the Cardinals give up (27.4).

When Syracuse scores more than 27.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Orange average only 7.5 more yards per game (415.1) than the Cardinals give up per contest (407.6).

When Syracuse picks up more than 407.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Orange have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (12).

Season Stats