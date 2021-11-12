Publish date:
Maine vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maine vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Maine has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points just two times this year.
- UMass and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 38.8 points per game, 20.7 less than the total in this contest.
- The 74.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 15.2 more than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Black Bears and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 59.5 total in this game is 1.8 points higher than the 57.7 average total in Minutemen games this season.
Maine Stats and Trends
- Maine has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Black Bears have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Maine's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The Black Bears score 23.0 points per game, 22.0 fewer than the Minutemen give up per matchup (45.0).
- The Black Bears collect 457.4 fewer yards per game (32.2) than the Minutemen allow per contest (489.6).
- The Black Bears have turned the ball over one time this season, nine fewer than the Minutemen have forced (10).
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Minutemen have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- UMass' games this season have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- This year the Minutemen rack up 13.9 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Black Bears allow (29.7).
- The Minutemen collect 227.5 more yards per game (291.3) than the Black Bears give up (63.8).
- When UMass totals over 63.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 1-8 overall.
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over 14 more times (16 total) than the Black Bears have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Season Stats
|Maine
|Stats
|UMass
23.0
Avg. Points Scored
15.8
29.7
Avg. Points Allowed
45.0
32.2
Avg. Total Yards
291.3
63.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
489.6
1
Giveaways
16
2
Takeaways
10