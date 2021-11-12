The UMass Minutemen (1-8) square off against the FCS Maine Black Bears.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Maine vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Maine has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points just two times this year.

UMass and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to score 38.8 points per game, 20.7 less than the total in this contest.

The 74.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 15.2 more than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

The Black Bears and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.5 total in this game is 1.8 points higher than the 57.7 average total in Minutemen games this season.

Maine Stats and Trends

Maine has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Black Bears have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Maine's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Black Bears score 23.0 points per game, 22.0 fewer than the Minutemen give up per matchup (45.0).

The Black Bears collect 457.4 fewer yards per game (32.2) than the Minutemen allow per contest (489.6).

The Black Bears have turned the ball over one time this season, nine fewer than the Minutemen have forced (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maine at SISportsbook.

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Minutemen have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

UMass' games this season have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Minutemen rack up 13.9 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Black Bears allow (29.7).

The Minutemen collect 227.5 more yards per game (291.3) than the Black Bears give up (63.8).

When UMass totals over 63.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 1-8 overall.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 14 more times (16 total) than the Black Bears have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats