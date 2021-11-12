Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Maine vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The UMass Minutemen (1-8) square off against the FCS Maine Black Bears.

Odds for Maine vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

  • Maine has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points just two times this year.
  • UMass and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of nine games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 38.8 points per game, 20.7 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 74.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 15.2 more than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Black Bears and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 59.5 total in this game is 1.8 points higher than the 57.7 average total in Minutemen games this season.
  • Maine has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Black Bears have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Maine's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
  • The Black Bears score 23.0 points per game, 22.0 fewer than the Minutemen give up per matchup (45.0).
  • The Black Bears collect 457.4 fewer yards per game (32.2) than the Minutemen allow per contest (489.6).
  • The Black Bears have turned the ball over one time this season, nine fewer than the Minutemen have forced (10).
  • UMass is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Minutemen have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
  • UMass' games this season have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
  • This year the Minutemen rack up 13.9 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Black Bears allow (29.7).
  • The Minutemen collect 227.5 more yards per game (291.3) than the Black Bears give up (63.8).
  • When UMass totals over 63.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 1-8 overall.
  • The Minutemen have turned the ball over 14 more times (16 total) than the Black Bears have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Season Stats

MaineStatsUMass

23.0

Avg. Points Scored

15.8

29.7

Avg. Points Allowed

45.0

32.2

Avg. Total Yards

291.3

63.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

489.6

1

Giveaways

16

2

Takeaways

10