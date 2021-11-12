Publish date:
Marshall vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- UAB's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.
- The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.2 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- Thundering Herd games this season feature an average total of 59.0 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in six chances).
- Marshall has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Thundering Herd put up 13.7 more points per game (36.0) than the Blazers allow (22.3).
- Marshall is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.3 points.
- The Thundering Herd collect 169.7 more yards per game (496.8) than the Blazers give up per matchup (327.1).
- In games that Marshall totals more than 327.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Blazers' takeaways (15).
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Blazers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- UAB's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Blazers score 9.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Thundering Herd surrender (19.0).
- UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.0 points.
- The Blazers collect per game (385.8) than the Thundering Herd give up per contest (385.8).
- When UAB churns out more than 385.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Blazers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|UAB
36.0
Avg. Points Scored
28.8
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.3
496.8
Avg. Total Yards
385.8
385.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
327.1
20
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
15