C-USA opponents will battle when the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) meet the UAB Blazers (6-3, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Marshall vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

UAB's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.2 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

Thundering Herd games this season feature an average total of 59.0 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in six chances).

Marshall has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Thundering Herd put up 13.7 more points per game (36.0) than the Blazers allow (22.3).

Marshall is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.3 points.

The Thundering Herd collect 169.7 more yards per game (496.8) than the Blazers give up per matchup (327.1).

In games that Marshall totals more than 327.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Blazers' takeaways (15).

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Blazers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

UAB's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Blazers score 9.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Thundering Herd surrender (19.0).

UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.0 points.

The Blazers collect per game (385.8) than the Thundering Herd give up per contest (385.8).

When UAB churns out more than 385.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Blazers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 16 takeaways .

