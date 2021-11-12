Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas

Author:

Before Matt Ryan hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) hit the field in a Week 10 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has thrown for 2,157 passing yards this season (269.6 per game) and has a 69.4% completion percentage (209-of-301), throwing 15 touchdown passes with six interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 37 rushing yards (4.6 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Falcons have run 61.5% passing plays and 38.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Ryan accounts for 61.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 44 of his 301 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Ryan averages 259.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 31.8 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan had a TD pass in all of those outings against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The 287.5 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys' defense is 17th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Saints, Ryan went 23-for-30 (76.7 percent) for 343 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • He also ran the ball five times for eight yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Ryan has 825 passing yards (275.0 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 70.1% of his throws and tossing five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 10 times for 11 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per game.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

57

18.8%

36

546

1

9

20.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

47

15.5%

38

459

5

9

20.5%

Calvin Ridley

52

17.1%

31

281

2

10

22.7%

Powered By Data Skrive