Before Matt Ryan hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) hit the field in a Week 10 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has thrown for 2,157 passing yards this season (269.6 per game) and has a 69.4% completion percentage (209-of-301), throwing 15 touchdown passes with six interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 37 rushing yards (4.6 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Falcons have run 61.5% passing plays and 38.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Ryan accounts for 61.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 44 of his 301 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Dallas

Ryan averages 259.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 31.8 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan had a TD pass in all of those outings against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs two times.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The 287.5 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense is 17th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Saints, Ryan went 23-for-30 (76.7 percent) for 343 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

He also ran the ball five times for eight yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Ryan has 825 passing yards (275.0 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 70.1% of his throws and tossing five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 10 times for 11 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per game.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 57 18.8% 36 546 1 9 20.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 47 15.5% 38 459 5 9 20.5% Calvin Ridley 52 17.1% 31 281 2 10 22.7%

Powered By Data Skrive