Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has thrown for 2,157 passing yards this season (269.6 per game) and has a 69.4% completion percentage (209-of-301), throwing 15 touchdown passes with six interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 37 rushing yards (4.6 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Falcons have run 61.5% passing plays and 38.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Ryan accounts for 61.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 44 of his 301 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Ryan averages 259.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 31.8 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ryan had a TD pass in all of those outings against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The 287.5 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys' defense is 17th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Saints, Ryan went 23-for-30 (76.7 percent) for 343 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- He also ran the ball five times for eight yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Ryan has 825 passing yards (275.0 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 70.1% of his throws and tossing five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 10 times for 11 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per game.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
57
18.8%
36
546
1
9
20.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
47
15.5%
38
459
5
9
20.5%
Calvin Ridley
52
17.1%
31
281
2
10
22.7%
