November 12, 2021
Mecole Hardman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mecole Hardman for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West foes meet in Week 10 when Hardman and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hardman has put up a 372-yard season so far (41.3 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 38 passes on 53 targets.
  • Hardman has been the target of 14.0% (53 total) of his team's 378 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Hardman has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his two matchups against the Raiders, Hardman's 33 receiving yards average is 8.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
  • Hardman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 220.8 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Raiders defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Hardman grabbed three passes for 20 yards while being targeted six times.
  • Hardman has 111 receiving yards on 12 catches (18 targets) over his last three games, averaging 37.0 yards per game.

Hardman's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mecole Hardman

53

14.0%

38

372

1

9

18.8%

Tyreek Hill

101

26.7%

68

772

6

11

22.9%

Travis Kelce

79

20.9%

54

628

5

7

14.6%

Byron Pringle

25

6.6%

18

255

2

1

2.1%

