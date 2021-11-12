Publish date:
Mecole Hardman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds
Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hardman has put up a 372-yard season so far (41.3 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 38 passes on 53 targets.
- Hardman has been the target of 14.0% (53 total) of his team's 378 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Hardman has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his two matchups against the Raiders, Hardman's 33 receiving yards average is 8.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
- Hardman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 220.8 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Raiders defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Hardman grabbed three passes for 20 yards while being targeted six times.
- Hardman has 111 receiving yards on 12 catches (18 targets) over his last three games, averaging 37.0 yards per game.
Hardman's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mecole Hardman
53
14.0%
38
372
1
9
18.8%
Tyreek Hill
101
26.7%
68
772
6
11
22.9%
Travis Kelce
79
20.9%
54
628
5
7
14.6%
Byron Pringle
25
6.6%
18
255
2
1
2.1%
