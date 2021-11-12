In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mecole Hardman for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West foes meet in Week 10 when Hardman and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hardman has put up a 372-yard season so far (41.3 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 38 passes on 53 targets.

Hardman has been the target of 14.0% (53 total) of his team's 378 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Hardman has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his two matchups against the Raiders, Hardman's 33 receiving yards average is 8.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).

Hardman, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 220.8 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Raiders defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Hardman grabbed three passes for 20 yards while being targeted six times.

Hardman has 111 receiving yards on 12 catches (18 targets) over his last three games, averaging 37.0 yards per game.

Hardman's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mecole Hardman 53 14.0% 38 372 1 9 18.8% Tyreek Hill 101 26.7% 68 772 6 11 22.9% Travis Kelce 79 20.9% 54 628 5 7 14.6% Byron Pringle 25 6.6% 18 255 2 1 2.1%

