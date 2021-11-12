Publish date:
Memphis vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. East Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in five of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of East Carolina's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 62.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 53.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.9, 3.9 points above Saturday's total of 59.
- The 58.6 PPG average total in Pirates games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Memphis' games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers rack up 7.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Pirates allow (24).
- Memphis is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24 points.
- The Tigers average 65.1 more yards per game (461.7) than the Pirates allow per matchup (396.6).
- When Memphis churns out over 396.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two fewer than the Pirates have forced (18).
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- In East Carolina's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Pirates are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this season.
- East Carolina's games this season have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- The Pirates average just 1.5 more points per game (30.6) than the Tigers surrender (29.1).
- When East Carolina puts up more than 29.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Pirates rack up 428.1 yards per game, 28 more yards than the 400.1 the Tigers allow.
- East Carolina is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 400.1 yards.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|East Carolina
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
30.6
29.1
Avg. Points Allowed
24
461.7
Avg. Total Yards
428.1
400.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.6
16
Giveaways
18
7
Takeaways
18