AAC opponents will battle when the Memphis Tigers (5-4, 0-0 AAC) meet the East Carolina Pirates (5-4, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Memphis vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in five of eight games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of East Carolina's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.

Saturday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 62.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 53.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.9, 3.9 points above Saturday's total of 59.

The 58.6 PPG average total in Pirates games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers rack up 7.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Pirates allow (24).

Memphis is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24 points.

The Tigers average 65.1 more yards per game (461.7) than the Pirates allow per matchup (396.6).

When Memphis churns out over 396.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two fewer than the Pirates have forced (18).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

In East Carolina's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Pirates are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this season.

East Carolina's games this season have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

The Pirates average just 1.5 more points per game (30.6) than the Tigers surrender (29.1).

When East Carolina puts up more than 29.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Pirates rack up 428.1 yards per game, 28 more yards than the 400.1 the Tigers allow.

East Carolina is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 400.1 yards.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).

Season Stats