The Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (3-6, 0-0 ACC) will face each other in clash of ACC rivals at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Odds for Miami vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Florida State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.

This season, the two teams have combined to average 61 points per game, which is the same threshold as Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 57.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Hurricanes games have an average total of 59.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 3.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Hurricanes average 32.9 points per game, 5.9 more than the Seminoles surrender per matchup (27.0).

Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.0 points.

The Hurricanes average 65.2 more yards per game (454.0) than the Seminoles allow per matchup (388.8).

When Miami totals over 388.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Florida State's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year the Seminoles score just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.1) than the Hurricanes surrender (30.4).

Florida State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.4 points.

The Seminoles collect 26.8 fewer yards per game (378.4) than the Hurricanes allow (405.2).

When Florida State amasses more than 405.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over 17 times, nine more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (8).

Season Stats