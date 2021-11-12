Publish date:
Miami vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in five of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Florida State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.
- This season, the two teams have combined to average 61 points per game, which is the same threshold as Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 57.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Hurricanes games have an average total of 59.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 3.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Hurricanes average 32.9 points per game, 5.9 more than the Seminoles surrender per matchup (27.0).
- Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.0 points.
- The Hurricanes average 65.2 more yards per game (454.0) than the Seminoles allow per matchup (388.8).
- When Miami totals over 388.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Seminoles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Florida State's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- This year the Seminoles score just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.1) than the Hurricanes surrender (30.4).
- Florida State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.4 points.
- The Seminoles collect 26.8 fewer yards per game (378.4) than the Hurricanes allow (405.2).
- When Florida State amasses more than 405.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over 17 times, nine more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Florida State
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.1
30.4
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
454.0
Avg. Total Yards
378.4
405.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.8
14
Giveaways
17
8
Takeaways
13