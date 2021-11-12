Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 61 points in three of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Maryland's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.6 points lower than the two team's combined 61.6 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 7.9 points above the 53.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 53.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 61 over/under in this game is 3.2 points above the 57.8 average total in Terrapins games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Spartans average 34.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the Terrapins give up per matchup (30.4).
- Michigan State is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.4 points.
- The Spartans collect 41.6 more yards per game (446.4) than the Terrapins allow per matchup (404.8).
- In games that Michigan State piles up more than 404.8 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Terrapins have been underdogs by 13 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year the Terrapins rack up 4.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Spartans allow (22.7).
- When Maryland records more than 22.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Terrapins collect 429.8 yards per game, only 13.4 fewer than the 443.2 the Spartans allow.
- When Maryland churns out more than 443.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Terrapins have 15 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Maryland
34.0
Avg. Points Scored
27.6
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
446.4
Avg. Total Yards
429.8
443.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
404.8
11
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
7