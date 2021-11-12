The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other in clash of Big Ten foes at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 61 points in three of nine games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Maryland's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.

Saturday's over/under is 0.6 points lower than the two team's combined 61.6 points per game average.

This contest's total is 7.9 points above the 53.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 53.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 61 over/under in this game is 3.2 points above the 57.8 average total in Terrapins games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Spartans average 34.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the Terrapins give up per matchup (30.4).

Michigan State is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.4 points.

The Spartans collect 41.6 more yards per game (446.4) than the Terrapins allow per matchup (404.8).

In games that Michigan State piles up more than 404.8 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 13 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year the Terrapins rack up 4.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Spartans allow (22.7).

When Maryland records more than 22.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins collect 429.8 yards per game, only 13.4 fewer than the 443.2 the Spartans allow.

When Maryland churns out more than 443.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Terrapins have 15 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats