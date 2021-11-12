C-USA foes will clash when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Florida International Panthers (1-8, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in four of eight games this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 55 points in five of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.5 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.6 points lower than the 66.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 57.9, 2.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 3.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Blue Raiders have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Middle Tennessee has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Blue Raiders rack up 8.6 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Panthers surrender (37.8).

Middle Tennessee is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 37.8 points.

The Blue Raiders average 342.2 yards per game, 151.5 fewer yards than the 493.7 the Panthers give up per matchup.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 12 more times (18 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in five chances).

Florida International's games this season have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Panthers score 23.3 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Blue Raiders surrender (28.8).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.8 points.

The Panthers average only 12.9 more yards per game (401.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (388.9).

When Florida International churns out more than 388.9 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times, 12 fewer times than the Blue Raiders have forced turnovers (25).

Season Stats