Publish date:
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams' 66 targets have led to 37 grabs for 575 yards (71.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 20.6% of the 320 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.
- Williams has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Williams' 71 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Vikings are 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Williams caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Vikings.
- The 268.8 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Williams was targeted five times and racked up 58 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three games, Williams' six receptions (on 15 targets) have led to 104 receiving yards (34.7 per game).
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
66
20.6%
37
575
6
8
19.5%
Keenan Allen
82
25.6%
57
600
2
13
31.7%
Austin Ekeler
45
14.1%
36
325
3
5
12.2%
Jared Cook
42
13.1%
27
308
2
5
12.2%
