Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Author:

Mike Williams has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) meet the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams' 66 targets have led to 37 grabs for 575 yards (71.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 20.6% of the 320 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.
  • Williams has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Williams' 71 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Vikings are 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Williams caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Vikings.
  • The 268.8 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Williams was targeted five times and racked up 58 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Williams' six receptions (on 15 targets) have led to 104 receiving yards (34.7 per game).

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

66

20.6%

37

575

6

8

19.5%

Keenan Allen

82

25.6%

57

600

2

13

31.7%

Austin Ekeler

45

14.1%

36

325

3

5

12.2%

Jared Cook

42

13.1%

27

308

2

5

12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive