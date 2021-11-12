Mike Williams has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) meet the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams' 66 targets have led to 37 grabs for 575 yards (71.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 20.6% of the 320 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.

Williams has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Williams' 71 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Vikings are 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Williams caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Vikings.

The 268.8 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Williams was targeted five times and racked up 58 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three games, Williams' six receptions (on 15 targets) have led to 104 receiving yards (34.7 per game).

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 66 20.6% 37 575 6 8 19.5% Keenan Allen 82 25.6% 57 600 2 13 31.7% Austin Ekeler 45 14.1% 36 325 3 5 12.2% Jared Cook 42 13.1% 27 308 2 5 12.2%

