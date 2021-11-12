SEC opponents will do battle when the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC) battle the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4, 0-0 SEC) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Odds for Missouri vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in seven of nine games this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 55 points in three of eight chances this season.

Saturday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 54.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 5.5 points lower than the 60.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.2 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 55 total in this game is 4.9 points above the 50.1 average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

So far this year Missouri has one win against the spread.

This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more (in five chances).

Missouri has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers average 7.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks allow (23.7).

When Missouri puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers rack up 89.0 more yards per game (433.9) than the Gamecocks allow per outing (344.9).

When Missouri churns out more than 344.9 yards, the team is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year, the Tigers have eight turnovers, 11 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (19).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Gamecocks have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

South Carolina's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Gamecocks put up 23.0 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Tigers give up (36.8).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 36.8 points.

The Gamecocks average 134.8 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Tigers allow (478.8).

This season the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (12).

Season Stats