Missouri vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Missouri vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in seven of nine games this season.
- South Carolina's games have gone over 55 points in three of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 54.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 5.5 points lower than the 60.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.2 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55 total in this game is 4.9 points above the 50.1 average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- So far this year Missouri has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more (in five chances).
- Missouri has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers average 7.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks allow (23.7).
- When Missouri puts up more than 23.7 points, it is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 89.0 more yards per game (433.9) than the Gamecocks allow per outing (344.9).
- When Missouri churns out more than 344.9 yards, the team is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have eight turnovers, 11 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (19).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Gamecocks have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- South Carolina's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Gamecocks put up 23.0 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Tigers give up (36.8).
- South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 36.8 points.
- The Gamecocks average 134.8 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Tigers allow (478.8).
- This season the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|South Carolina
31.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
36.8
Avg. Points Allowed
23.7
433.9
Avg. Total Yards
344.0
478.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.9
8
Giveaways
17
12
Takeaways
19