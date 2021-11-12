Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New England Patriots (5-4) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 10 clash against the Cleveland Browns (5-4).

Odds for Patriots vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
  • So far this season, 55.6% of Cleveland's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • Sunday's total is 5.0 points lower than the two team's combined 50.5 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 4.8 points more than the 40.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Patriots games have an average total of 44.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.3 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.
  • New England is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Patriots have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Patriots put up 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns allow (21.8).
  • When New England records more than 21.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Patriots average 35.9 more yards per game (345.6) than the Browns allow per matchup (309.7).
  • New England is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 309.7 yards.
  • This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Browns' takeaways (8).
  • In Cleveland's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Browns have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Browns average 24.9 points per game, 6.0 more than the Patriots give up (18.9).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.9 points.
  • The Browns average 380.1 yards per game, 39.8 more yards than the 340.3 the Patriots allow.
  • When Cleveland amasses over 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over eight times, eight fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (16).

Home and road insights

  • New England has two wins against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.
  • The Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • New England has gone over the total twice in five home games this year.
  • Patriots home games this season average 45.9 total points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • Cleveland is 2-2 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, away from home.
  • Cleveland has gone over the total in three of four away games this year.
  • This season, Browns away games average 50.1 points, 4.6 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

