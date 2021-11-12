The New England Patriots (5-4) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 10 clash against the Cleveland Browns (5-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Browns

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Cleveland's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.

Sunday's total is 5.0 points lower than the two team's combined 50.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 4.8 points more than the 40.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Patriots games have an average total of 44.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Patriots have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

New England's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Patriots put up 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns allow (21.8).

When New England records more than 21.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Patriots average 35.9 more yards per game (345.6) than the Browns allow per matchup (309.7).

New England is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 309.7 yards.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Browns' takeaways (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Browns.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Browns have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Browns average 24.9 points per game, 6.0 more than the Patriots give up (18.9).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.9 points.

The Browns average 380.1 yards per game, 39.8 more yards than the 340.3 the Patriots allow.

When Cleveland amasses over 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over eight times, eight fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (16).

Home and road insights

New England has two wins against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

New England has gone over the total twice in five home games this year.

Patriots home games this season average 45.9 total points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Cleveland is 2-2 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, away from home.

Cleveland has gone over the total in three of four away games this year.

This season, Browns away games average 50.1 points, 4.6 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.