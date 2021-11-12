Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame and its opponents have scored at least 64 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- In 50% of Virginia's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 64.
- The two teams combine to average 71.7 points per game, 7.7 more than the total in this contest.
- The 53.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.
- The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.4, 10.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .
- In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 65.8 points, 1.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Notre Dame has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Fighting Irish have been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
- Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Fighting Irish put up just 2.0 more points per game (32.8) than the Cavaliers surrender (30.8).
- Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.8 points.
- The Fighting Irish collect 393.7 yards per game, 72.5 fewer yards than the 466.2 the Cavaliers allow per outing.
- This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- This year, the Cavaliers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Virginia's games this season have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Cavaliers put up 38.9 points per game, 16.5 more than the Fighting Irish surrender (22.4).
- Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 22.4 points.
- The Cavaliers collect 173.8 more yards per game (544.9) than the Fighting Irish allow per outing (371.1).
- In games that Virginia churns out over 371.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Cavaliers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Virginia
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
393.7
Avg. Total Yards
544.9
371.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
466.2
11
Giveaways
13
17
Takeaways
9