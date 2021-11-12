The No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) and Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) will face each other at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have scored at least 64 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

In 50% of Virginia's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 64.

The two teams combine to average 71.7 points per game, 7.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 53.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.4, 10.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .

In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 65.8 points, 1.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Fighting Irish put up just 2.0 more points per game (32.8) than the Cavaliers surrender (30.8).

Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.8 points.

The Fighting Irish collect 393.7 yards per game, 72.5 fewer yards than the 466.2 the Cavaliers allow per outing.

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (9).

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This year, the Cavaliers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this season have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Cavaliers put up 38.9 points per game, 16.5 more than the Fighting Irish surrender (22.4).

Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 22.4 points.

The Cavaliers collect 173.8 more yards per game (544.9) than the Fighting Irish allow per outing (371.1).

In games that Virginia churns out over 371.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Cavaliers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats