November 12, 2021
Ohio State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) face a Big Ten matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
  • Purdue's games have gone over 62.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.7, is 7.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 37.4 points per game, 25.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.7, 1.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 62.5.
  • The 52.4 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 10.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Ohio State has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Buckeyes are 3-1 ATS when favored by 21 points or more this season.
  • Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Buckeyes put up 26.5 more points per game (44.9) than the Boilermakers surrender (18.4).
  • Ohio State is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.
  • The Buckeyes average 212.0 more yards per game (541.8) than the Boilermakers give up per contest (329.8).
  • Ohio State is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals over 329.8 yards.
  • This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (14).
  • Purdue has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Purdue's games this season have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • The Boilermakers score 5.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Buckeyes allow (19.0).
  • Purdue is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team scores more than 19.0 points.
  • The Boilermakers rack up 53.3 more yards per game (409.7) than the Buckeyes allow (356.4).
  • Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 356.4 yards.
  • This year the Boilermakers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (15).
Season Stats

Ohio StateStatsPurdue

44.9

Avg. Points Scored

24.8

19.0

Avg. Points Allowed

18.4

541.8

Avg. Total Yards

409.7

356.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

329.8

8

Giveaways

13

15

Takeaways

14