Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- Purdue's games have gone over 62.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.7, is 7.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 37.4 points per game, 25.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.7, 1.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 62.5.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 10.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Buckeyes are 3-1 ATS when favored by 21 points or more this season.
- Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Buckeyes put up 26.5 more points per game (44.9) than the Boilermakers surrender (18.4).
- Ohio State is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.
- The Buckeyes average 212.0 more yards per game (541.8) than the Boilermakers give up per contest (329.8).
- Ohio State is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals over 329.8 yards.
- This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (14).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- Purdue's games this season have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- The Boilermakers score 5.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Buckeyes allow (19.0).
- Purdue is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team scores more than 19.0 points.
- The Boilermakers rack up 53.3 more yards per game (409.7) than the Buckeyes allow (356.4).
- Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 356.4 yards.
- This year the Boilermakers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Purdue
44.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
18.4
541.8
Avg. Total Yards
409.7
356.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
329.8
8
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
14