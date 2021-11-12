Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 62 points six of nine times.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Baylor's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.
- The two teams combine to score 79.2 points per game, 17.2 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 44.8 points per game, 17.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.3 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 10.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- So far this season, the Sooners have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those games.
- Oklahoma has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Sooners put up 22.3 more points per game (42.9) than the Bears surrender (20.6).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.6 points.
- The Sooners collect 111.6 more yards per game (477.0) than the Bears allow per contest (365.4).
- When Oklahoma totals over 365.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Bears have 14 takeaways .
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Bears covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bears rack up 36.3 points per game, 12.1 more than the Sooners surrender (24.2).
- Baylor is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.2 points.
- The Bears collect 75.8 more yards per game (457.4) than the Sooners allow per contest (381.6).
- When Baylor churns out over 381.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Bears have nine giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Baylor
42.9
Avg. Points Scored
36.3
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
477.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.4
381.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.4
8
Giveaways
9
15
Takeaways
14