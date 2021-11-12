Big 12 rivals will do battle when the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) battle the No. 18 Baylor Bears (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 62 points six of nine times.

So far this season, 33.3% of Baylor's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.

The two teams combine to score 79.2 points per game, 17.2 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.8 points per game, 17.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.3 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 10.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

So far this season, the Sooners have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those games.

Oklahoma has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).

The Sooners put up 22.3 more points per game (42.9) than the Bears surrender (20.6).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Sooners collect 111.6 more yards per game (477.0) than the Bears allow per contest (365.4).

When Oklahoma totals over 365.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Bears have 14 takeaways .

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bears covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Bears rack up 36.3 points per game, 12.1 more than the Sooners surrender (24.2).

Baylor is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.2 points.

The Bears collect 75.8 more yards per game (457.4) than the Sooners allow per contest (381.6).

When Baylor churns out over 381.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bears have nine giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats