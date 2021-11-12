Big 12 foes will clash when the No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

TCU's games have gone over 54.5 points in six of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 60.1 points per game, 5.6 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.9, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54.5 .

The 59.4 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 7-1-0 this year.

This season, the Cowboys won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13 points or more.

Oklahoma State has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cowboys average 28.8 points per game, comparable to the 31.1 per matchup the Horned Frogs give up.

When Oklahoma State scores more than 31.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 53.9 fewer yards per game (383.8) than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (437.7).

In games that Oklahoma State totals more than 437.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (11).

TCU Stats and Trends

Thus far this year TCU has two wins against the spread.

The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 13 points or more.

TCU's games this season have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs put up 31.3 points per game, 15.0 more than the Cowboys give up (16.3).

TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 172.8 more yards per game (449.8) than the Cowboys give up (277.0).

In games that TCU picks up over 277.0 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Horned Frogs have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 13 takeaways .

