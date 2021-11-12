Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- TCU's games have gone over 54.5 points in six of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 60.1 points per game, 5.6 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.9, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54.5 .
- The 59.4 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 7-1-0 this year.
- This season, the Cowboys won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13 points or more.
- Oklahoma State has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys average 28.8 points per game, comparable to the 31.1 per matchup the Horned Frogs give up.
- When Oklahoma State scores more than 31.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cowboys rack up 53.9 fewer yards per game (383.8) than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (437.7).
- In games that Oklahoma State totals more than 437.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Cowboys have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.
TCU Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year TCU has two wins against the spread.
- The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 13 points or more.
- TCU's games this season have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Horned Frogs put up 31.3 points per game, 15.0 more than the Cowboys give up (16.3).
- TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 172.8 more yards per game (449.8) than the Cowboys give up (277.0).
- In games that TCU picks up over 277.0 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 13 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|TCU
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
16.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.1
383.8
Avg. Total Yards
449.8
277.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.7
10
Giveaways
13
13
Takeaways
11