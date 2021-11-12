Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Olamide Zaccheaus for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Zaccheaus' Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) square off in a Week 10 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Zaccheaus has put together a 172-yard season so far (21.5 yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 22 targets.
  • Zaccheaus has been the target of 22 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 7.2% of the target share.
  • Zaccheaus has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 61.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Zaccheaus' 10 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cowboys are 15.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Zaccheaus did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • The 287.5 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys' defense is 17th in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Saints, Zaccheaus was targeted three times and racked up three catches for 58 yards (19.3 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Zaccheaus has five receptions (on five targets) for 83 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 27.7 yards per game.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Olamide Zaccheaus

22

7.2%

13

172

3

4

9.1%

Kyle Pitts

57

18.8%

36

546

1

9

20.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

47

15.5%

38

459

5

9

20.5%

Calvin Ridley

52

17.1%

31

281

2

10

22.7%

