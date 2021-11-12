In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Olamide Zaccheaus for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Zaccheaus' Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) square off in a Week 10 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Zaccheaus has put together a 172-yard season so far (21.5 yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 22 targets.

Zaccheaus has been the target of 22 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 7.2% of the target share.

Zaccheaus has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have called a pass in 61.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

Zaccheaus' 10 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cowboys are 15.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Zaccheaus did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.

The 287.5 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense is 17th in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Saints, Zaccheaus was targeted three times and racked up three catches for 58 yards (19.3 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.

Zaccheaus has five receptions (on five targets) for 83 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 27.7 yards per game.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Olamide Zaccheaus 22 7.2% 13 172 3 4 9.1% Kyle Pitts 57 18.8% 36 546 1 9 20.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 47 15.5% 38 459 5 9 20.5% Calvin Ridley 52 17.1% 31 281 2 10 22.7%

