Publish date:
Oregon vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Washington State
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of nine games this season.
- Washington State's games have gone over 57.5 points in three of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 60.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 10.4 points greater than the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Ducks games have an average total of 56.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.5-point over/under for this game is 0.4 points below the 57.9 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more in four chances.
- Oregon's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Ducks put up 35.0 points per game, 10.3 more than the Cougars give up per contest (24.7).
- When Oregon puts up more than 24.7 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Ducks rack up 441.3 yards per game, 48.3 more yards than the 393.0 the Cougars allow per matchup.
- When Oregon churns out more than 393.0 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over nine times this season, 11 fewer than the Cougars have forced (20).
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Cougars have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 14 points or more.
- Washington State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cougars score 25.9 points per game, 3.5 more than the Ducks give up (22.4).
- Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.4 points.
- The Cougars rack up only 8.4 more yards per game (375.7) than the Ducks give up per outing (367.3).
- In games that Washington State piles up more than 367.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Cougars have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Washington State
35.0
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
24.7
441.3
Avg. Total Yards
375.7
367.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.0
9
Giveaways
14
17
Takeaways
20