The No. 5 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Washington State Cougars (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) will battle in clash of Pac-12 rivals at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

Washington State's games have gone over 57.5 points in three of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 60.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.4 points greater than the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Ducks games have an average total of 56.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5-point over/under for this game is 0.4 points below the 57.9 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more in four chances.

Oregon's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Ducks put up 35.0 points per game, 10.3 more than the Cougars give up per contest (24.7).

When Oregon puts up more than 24.7 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Ducks rack up 441.3 yards per game, 48.3 more yards than the 393.0 the Cougars allow per matchup.

When Oregon churns out more than 393.0 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over nine times this season, 11 fewer than the Cougars have forced (20).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Cougars have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 14 points or more.

Washington State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Cougars score 25.9 points per game, 3.5 more than the Ducks give up (22.4).

Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.4 points.

The Cougars rack up only 8.4 more yards per game (375.7) than the Ducks give up per outing (367.3).

In games that Washington State piles up more than 367.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cougars have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats