The Oregon State Beavers (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and Stanford Cardinal (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will battle in clash of Pac-12 opponents at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State's games this season have gone over 55.5 points five of nine times.

Stanford's games have gone over 55.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 1.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.5 points per game, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

In Oregon State's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Beavers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Beavers rack up 33.9 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cardinal give up per matchup (29.8).

Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.8 points.

The Beavers collect only 19.6 more yards per game (441.2), than the Cardinal give up per contest (421.6).

Oregon State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals more than 421.6 yards.

The Beavers have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Cardinal have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).

Stanford's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Cardinal rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Beavers surrender (27.7).

Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Cardinal rack up 84.1 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Beavers allow per outing (405.7).

The Cardinal have 12 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats