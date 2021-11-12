Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon State vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State's games this season have gone over 55.5 points five of nine times.
- Stanford's games have gone over 55.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 1.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 57.5 points per game, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- In Oregon State's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Beavers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
- Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- The Beavers rack up 33.9 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cardinal give up per matchup (29.8).
- Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.8 points.
- The Beavers collect only 19.6 more yards per game (441.2), than the Cardinal give up per contest (421.6).
- Oregon State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals more than 421.6 yards.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Stanford's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Cardinal rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Beavers surrender (27.7).
- Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.
- The Cardinal rack up 84.1 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Beavers allow per outing (405.7).
- The Cardinal have 12 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Stanford
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.9
27.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
441.2
Avg. Total Yards
321.6
405.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.6
14
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
6