November 12, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Patrick Mahomes II has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 10 with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has thrown for 2,523 yards (280.3 per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes (236-of-362), with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 227 rushing yards on 37 carries with one touchdown, averaging 25.2 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mahomes accounts for 57.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 362 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Mahomes averages 344 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Raiders, 53.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mahomes threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those games against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 220.8 yards per game through the air.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Mahomes went 20-for-37 (54.1%) for 166 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Over his last three games, Mahomes has racked up 647 passing yards (215.7 per game) while going 69-for-120 (57.5% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 11 times for 43 yards, averaging 14.3 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

101

26.7%

68

772

6

11

22.9%

Travis Kelce

79

20.9%

54

628

5

7

14.6%

Mecole Hardman

53

14.0%

38

372

1

9

18.8%

