Patrick Mahomes II has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 10 with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has thrown for 2,523 yards (280.3 per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes (236-of-362), with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has tacked on 227 rushing yards on 37 carries with one touchdown, averaging 25.2 yards per game.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Mahomes accounts for 57.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 362 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Mahomes averages 344 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Raiders, 53.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mahomes threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those games against the Raiders.

The Raiders have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 220.8 yards per game through the air.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Mahomes went 20-for-37 (54.1%) for 166 yards with one touchdown pass.

Over his last three games, Mahomes has racked up 647 passing yards (215.7 per game) while going 69-for-120 (57.5% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also rushed 11 times for 43 yards, averaging 14.3 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 101 26.7% 68 772 6 11 22.9% Travis Kelce 79 20.9% 54 628 5 7 14.6% Mecole Hardman 53 14.0% 38 372 1 9 18.8%

