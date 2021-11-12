Publish date:
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds
Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mahomes has thrown for 2,523 yards (280.3 per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes (236-of-362), with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 227 rushing yards on 37 carries with one touchdown, averaging 25.2 yards per game.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mahomes accounts for 57.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 362 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Mahomes averages 344 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Raiders, 53.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mahomes threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those games against the Raiders.
- The Raiders have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 220.8 yards per game through the air.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Mahomes went 20-for-37 (54.1%) for 166 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Over his last three games, Mahomes has racked up 647 passing yards (215.7 per game) while going 69-for-120 (57.5% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also rushed 11 times for 43 yards, averaging 14.3 yards per game.
Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
101
26.7%
68
772
6
11
22.9%
Travis Kelce
79
20.9%
54
628
5
7
14.6%
Mecole Hardman
53
14.0%
38
372
1
9
18.8%
