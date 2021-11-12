Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Michigan vs. Penn State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Big Ten rivals will clash when the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Michigan vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan's games this season have gone over 48.5 points five of nine times.
  • Penn State has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 14.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 32.7 points per game, 15.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Nittany Lions have averaged a total of 52.4 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Michigan's nine games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Wolverines have been favored by 1.5 points or more eight times this season and are 6-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Wolverines rack up 36.2 points per game, 19.5 more than the Nittany Lions surrender per matchup (16.7).
  • Michigan is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.7 points.
  • The Wolverines collect 100.7 more yards per game (451.4) than the Nittany Lions allow per contest (350.7).
  • Michigan is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team totals more than 350.7 yards.
  • The Wolverines have seven giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 16 takeaways .
  • Penn State has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • This season, the Nittany Lions have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
  • Penn State's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Nittany Lions average 11.0 more points per game (27.0) than the Wolverines allow (16.0).
  • When Penn State scores more than 16.0 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Nittany Lions average 87.1 more yards per game (385.2) than the Wolverines give up (298.1).
  • When Penn State amasses more than 298.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This season the Nittany Lions have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (13).
Season Stats

MichiganStatsPenn State

36.2

Avg. Points Scored

27.0

16.0

Avg. Points Allowed

16.7

451.4

Avg. Total Yards

385.2

298.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

350.7

7

Giveaways

10

13

Takeaways

16