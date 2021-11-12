Publish date:
Michigan vs. Penn State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Penn State
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan's games this season have gone over 48.5 points five of nine times.
- Penn State has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- Saturday's total is 14.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 32.7 points per game, 15.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Nittany Lions have averaged a total of 52.4 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Michigan's nine games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 1.5 points or more eight times this season and are 6-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines rack up 36.2 points per game, 19.5 more than the Nittany Lions surrender per matchup (16.7).
- Michigan is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.7 points.
- The Wolverines collect 100.7 more yards per game (451.4) than the Nittany Lions allow per contest (350.7).
- Michigan is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team totals more than 350.7 yards.
- The Wolverines have seven giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 16 takeaways .
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Nittany Lions have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Nittany Lions average 11.0 more points per game (27.0) than the Wolverines allow (16.0).
- When Penn State scores more than 16.0 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Nittany Lions average 87.1 more yards per game (385.2) than the Wolverines give up (298.1).
- When Penn State amasses more than 298.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This season the Nittany Lions have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Penn State
36.2
Avg. Points Scored
27.0
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
16.7
451.4
Avg. Total Yards
385.2
298.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
350.7
7
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
16