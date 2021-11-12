Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-8) will try to halt their eight-game losing run in a Week 10 battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3).

Odds for Steelers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in six of nine games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 5.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 9.1 points under the 51.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Steelers games this season feature an average total of 43.4 points, a number 0.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 47.8 points per game average total in Lions games this season.
  • Pittsburgh has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers rack up 20.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than the Lions give up per outing (30.5).
  • The Steelers collect 54.8 fewer yards per game (324.1) than the Lions give up per outing (378.9).
  • This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (7).
  • Detroit has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Lions have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 8 points or more this season.
  • Detroit's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year the Lions rack up 4.3 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers surrender (21.1).
  • The Lions rack up 321.1 yards per game, 33.2 fewer yards than the 354.3 the Steelers give up.
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up over 354.3 yards.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • Pittsburgh has gone over the total in three of five games at home this year.
  • This season, Steelers home games average 42.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Away from home, Detroit is 3-2 against the spread, and 0-5 overall.
  • This year, in five road games, Detroit has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Lions away games this season is 47.8 points, 5.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

