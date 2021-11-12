The Detroit Lions (0-8) will try to halt their eight-game losing run in a Week 10 battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3).

Odds for Steelers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in six of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 5.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 9.1 points under the 51.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Steelers games this season feature an average total of 43.4 points, a number 0.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 47.8 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Steelers rack up 20.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than the Lions give up per outing (30.5).

The Steelers collect 54.8 fewer yards per game (324.1) than the Lions give up per outing (378.9).

This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (7).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Lions have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 8 points or more this season.

Detroit's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Lions rack up 4.3 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers surrender (21.1).

The Lions rack up 321.1 yards per game, 33.2 fewer yards than the 354.3 the Steelers give up.

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up over 354.3 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

Pittsburgh has gone over the total in three of five games at home this year.

This season, Steelers home games average 42.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Away from home, Detroit is 3-2 against the spread, and 0-5 overall.

This year, in five road games, Detroit has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Lions away games this season is 47.8 points, 5.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

