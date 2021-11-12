Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Before Quez Watkins hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 10 matchup sees Watkins' Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) take the field against the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Watkins has 22 receptions (on 31 targets) for 375 yards, averaging 41.7 yards per game.
  • Watkins has been the target of 31 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 11.2% of the target share.
  • Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 10.8% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.6% of the time while running the football 47.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The Broncos have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 239.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Broncos' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Watkins caught two passes for nine yards while being targeted three times.
  • Watkins' six grabs have gotten him 64 yards (21.3 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted nine times.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Quez Watkins

31

11.2%

22

375

0

4

10.8%

Devonta Smith

62

22.5%

38

537

2

3

8.1%

Dallas Goedert

37

13.4%

27

401

2

5

13.5%

Kenneth Gainwell

31

11.2%

19

164

1

5

13.5%

