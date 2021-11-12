Publish date:
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Watkins has 22 receptions (on 31 targets) for 375 yards, averaging 41.7 yards per game.
- Watkins has been the target of 31 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 11.2% of the target share.
- Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 10.8% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.6% of the time while running the football 47.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- The Broncos have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 239.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Broncos' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Watkins caught two passes for nine yards while being targeted three times.
- Watkins' six grabs have gotten him 64 yards (21.3 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted nine times.
Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Quez Watkins
31
11.2%
22
375
0
4
10.8%
Devonta Smith
62
22.5%
38
537
2
3
8.1%
Dallas Goedert
37
13.4%
27
401
2
5
13.5%
Kenneth Gainwell
31
11.2%
19
164
1
5
13.5%
