Before Quez Watkins hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 10 matchup sees Watkins' Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) take the field against the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Watkins has 22 receptions (on 31 targets) for 375 yards, averaging 41.7 yards per game.

Watkins has been the target of 31 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 11.2% of the target share.

Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 10.8% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.6% of the time while running the football 47.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

The Broncos have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 239.6 yards per game through the air.

The Broncos' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Watkins caught two passes for nine yards while being targeted three times.

Watkins' six grabs have gotten him 64 yards (21.3 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted nine times.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Quez Watkins 31 11.2% 22 375 0 4 10.8% Devonta Smith 62 22.5% 38 537 2 3 8.1% Dallas Goedert 37 13.4% 27 401 2 5 13.5% Kenneth Gainwell 31 11.2% 19 164 1 5 13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive