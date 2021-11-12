Betting Roundtable: Chiefs-Raiders Sunday Night Football Best Bets

For bettors and fantasy players, Sunday night football can either be the culmination of a great day or the chance to salvage some funds or gain on our opponents.

Have no fear, as the SI Betting team is here to help you with our best bets for Sunday's primetime game featuring Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs heading to Las Vegas to take on Derek Carr and the Raiders in a crucial AFC matchup.

Without further Ado….

SI Betting Editor Matt Ehalt's take:

I keep thinking each game will be the Kansas City "Get Right" Game. Didn't happen against the Giants. Same old against the Packers. Isn't there a saying about that? Well, I'm going for the strikeout. I believe this is finally going to be the game in which the Chiefs 'offense breaks out. Too many people, in my humble opinion, are discounting the Chiefs, while the Raiders just lost to the lowly Giants. I'm riding the Chiefs -2.5, but also like this game hitting the over (72 and 66 points in last year's matchups). I can't be wrong three times in a row (I hope)! BEST BET: KC -2.5

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

SI Betting Senior Editor Matt Delima's take:

The Chiefs have allowed tight ends to score five touchdowns over their last five games. That includes titans of the tight end position like Kyle Rudolph, MyCole Pruitt and Ricky Seals-Jones... Yeah, exactly. If Darren Waller can't manage an anytime TD at +140, then we deserve to lose the bet. This is a gimme.



BEST BET: Darren Waller Anytime TD (+140)

SI Fantasy Senior Editor Craig Ellenport's take:



I'm gonna double down on Matt D's Darren Waller prop. In addition to banking on an anytime TD from the Raiders' TE, I'll take him at over 76.5 receiving yards as well. Waller has been less than spectacular this season, but he's coming off his most productive game since Week 1, and he is one of those players who thrives on the primetime spotlight. Waller will clear that yardage total with room to spare.

BEST BET: Darren Waller over 76.5 receiving yards

SI Betting & Fantasy Director Bill Enright's take:

The Chiefs are 2-7 Against The Spread (ATS), only Washington is worse. So why am I on KC? Four of their next five games are against AFC West teams. This is their time to reverse the narrative that they won’t make the playoffs. Give me Patrick Mahomes and company in primetime to win by a Field Goal while they send Raiders fans home unhappy in Sin City. BEST BET: KC -2.5

SI Betting/College Football Writer Richard Johnson's Take:

I'm gonna take the over 52 here. Why? Well, I think people are overreacting to the Chiefs' defense. What they did last week against a bad Jordan Love-led Packers offense isn't replicable another week. It's still the same bad Chiefs defense and, for that, I think this over hits. Even though the offense is struggling on the scoreboard it's still Patrick Mahomes. BEST BET: OVER 52

SI Betting Senior Betting Analyst Frankie Taddeo’s take:

BEST BET: KC -2.5

This play is more a fade of the Raiders, who looked flat last week against the Giants due to all of the off-the-field issues. The Chiefs, early 7.5-point road favorites in August, were adjusted to just a 2.5-point demand on Sunday’s opener here in Vegas. The Chiefs have been difficult to trust versus the number, posting a 9-16 ATS (36%) mark over their last 13 regular season games. However, we need to highlight that Kansas City has won eight of the last 10 matchups SU against the Silver and Black‚—while posting a 6-4 ATS mark over that span. The Chiefs are 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS on the road against the Raiders in the last five AFC West matchups. Let's take advantage of backing Patrick Mahomes at the discounted price of less than a field goal under the lights in Sin City on Sunday Night football. BEST BET: KC -2.5

MMQB Senior Editor Gary Gramling's take:

As with any good betting preview I’ll start by talking out of both sides of my mouth: I do think the Chiefs offense is much closer to popping than people realize. However, rationally, they should not be giving points in Vegas right now; I have a slight Raiders lean but really I’m not interested in the sides. I have my eye on the total. K.C. has indeed gone under in each of its last four games, which is dragging the total in this one into the low-50s. I mentioned that I think the Chiefs are closer to a return to normalcy than many expect, but it’s also clear that the Raiders have gotten a pretty good bead on Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, topping 30 points in the teams’ two matchups last year. (Don’t worry about the Gruden factor, Derek Carr and OC Greg Olson were around for both of those Chiefs games, and Vegas has topped 400 yards of offense in each of their post-Gruden games.) The total has also gone over in all seven of the Raiders games as a home underdog since moving to Vegas. BEST BET: Over 52

