Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tennessee vs. New Orleans

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (7-2) and the New Orleans Saints (5-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill leads Tennessee with 2,145 passing yards (238.3 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (191-of-289) while throwing 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 168 rushing yards on 25 carries and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per game.
  • The Titans have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tannehill has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 46.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Tannehill threw for 272 passing yards one matchup against the Saints, 26.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Saints.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The 288.9 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Saints defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Tannehill put together a 143-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 70.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • Tannehill added three yards on two carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Tannehill has thrown for 678 yards (226.0 ypg), completing 72.4% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 35 rushing yards on six carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 11.7 yards per game on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

65

22.3%

40

551

3

6

14.6%

Julio Jones

31

10.6%

21

336

0

4

9.8%

Jeremy McNichols

30

10.3%

24

214

1

2

4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive