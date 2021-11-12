Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (7-2) and the New Orleans Saints (5-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill leads Tennessee with 2,145 passing yards (238.3 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (191-of-289) while throwing 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's tacked on 168 rushing yards on 25 carries and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per game.

The Titans have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Tannehill has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 46.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Tannehill threw for 272 passing yards one matchup against the Saints, 26.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Saints.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The 288.9 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Saints defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Tannehill put together a 143-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 70.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Tannehill added three yards on two carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Tannehill has thrown for 678 yards (226.0 ypg), completing 72.4% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 35 rushing yards on six carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 11.7 yards per game on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 65 22.3% 40 551 3 6 14.6% Julio Jones 31 10.6% 21 336 0 4 9.8% Jeremy McNichols 30 10.3% 24 214 1 2 4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive