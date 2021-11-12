Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tennessee vs. New Orleans
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill leads Tennessee with 2,145 passing yards (238.3 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (191-of-289) while throwing 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He's tacked on 168 rushing yards on 25 carries and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per game.
- The Titans have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Tannehill has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 46.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Tannehill threw for 272 passing yards one matchup against the Saints, 26.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Saints.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The 288.9 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Saints defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Tannehill put together a 143-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 70.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- Tannehill added three yards on two carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Tannehill has thrown for 678 yards (226.0 ypg), completing 72.4% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 35 rushing yards on six carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 11.7 yards per game on the ground.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
65
22.3%
40
551
3
6
14.6%
Julio Jones
31
10.6%
21
336
0
4
9.8%
Jeremy McNichols
30
10.3%
24
214
1
2
4.9%
