The San Diego State Aztecs (8-1, 0-0 MWC) and Nevada Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 MWC) will face each other in clash of MWC opponents at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in San Diego, California.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 88.9% of Nevada's games (8/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The two teams combine to score 64.6 points per game, 19.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 41 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Aztecs games have an average total of 43.7 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.2 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 12.7 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

In San Diego State's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Aztecs have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Aztecs put up 3.9 more points per game (28.2) than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.3).

When San Diego State puts up more than 24.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aztecs average 328.8 yards per game, 56.6 fewer yards than the 385.4 the Wolf Pack give up per outing.

In games that San Diego State picks up more than 385.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Aztecs have 11 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 19 takeaways .

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more in three chances.

Nevada's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack score 36.4 points per game, 19.7 more than the Aztecs surrender (16.7).

Nevada is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.7 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 446.7 yards per game, 146.8 more yards than the 299.9 the Aztecs give up.

When Nevada piles up more than 299.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year the Wolf Pack have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (15).

Season Stats