MWC rivals will clash when the San Jose State Spartans (5-5, 0-0 MWC) face the Utah State Aggies (7-2, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for San Jose State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

Utah State and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points higher than the combined 53.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 50.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Spartans games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 63.2 points, 5.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Spartans rack up 21.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Aggies surrender per contest (27.2).

San Jose State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.2 points.

The Spartans average 64.3 fewer yards per game (360.9) than the Aggies allow per contest (425.2).

When San Jose State picks up more than 425.2 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This year, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Aggies rack up 31.8 points per game, 8.8 more than the Spartans give up (23.0).

Utah State is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.0 points.

The Aggies collect 119.0 more yards per game (474.9) than the Spartans allow per matchup (355.9).

When Utah State piles up more than 355.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (9).

