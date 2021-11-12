AAC rivals will clash when the SMU Mustangs (7-2, 0-0 AAC) battle the UCF Knights (6-3, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for SMU vs. UCF

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in four of eight games this season.

In 55.6% of UCF's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 61.

The two teams combine to average 72.5 points per game, 11.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Mustangs games this season feature an average total of 66.6 points, a number 5.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 61-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 61.3 points per game average total in Knights games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

In SMU's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Mustangs have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

SMU has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Mustangs average 16.0 more points per game (40.1) than the Knights give up (24.1).

When SMU records more than 24.1 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Mustangs average 484.0 yards per game, 131.4 more yards than the 352.6 the Knights allow per contest.

SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team picks up over 352.6 yards.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two fewer than the Knights have forced (16).

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Knights are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

UCF's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This year the Knights rack up 6.7 more points per game (32.4) than the Mustangs allow (25.7).

When UCF records more than 25.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Knights rack up just 9.2 fewer yards per game (404.6) than the Mustangs give up (413.8).

When UCF totals over 413.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Knights have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Mustangs' takeaways (12).

Season Stats