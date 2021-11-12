Publish date:
SMU vs. UCF College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for SMU vs. UCF
Over/Under Insights
- SMU and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in four of eight games this season.
- In 55.6% of UCF's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 61.
- The two teams combine to average 72.5 points per game, 11.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Mustangs games this season feature an average total of 66.6 points, a number 5.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 61-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 61.3 points per game average total in Knights games this season.
SMU Stats and Trends
- In SMU's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Mustangs have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- SMU has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Mustangs average 16.0 more points per game (40.1) than the Knights give up (24.1).
- When SMU records more than 24.1 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Mustangs average 484.0 yards per game, 131.4 more yards than the 352.6 the Knights allow per contest.
- SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team picks up over 352.6 yards.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two fewer than the Knights have forced (16).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for SMU at SISportsbook.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Knights are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- UCF's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- This year the Knights rack up 6.7 more points per game (32.4) than the Mustangs allow (25.7).
- When UCF records more than 25.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Knights rack up just 9.2 fewer yards per game (404.6) than the Mustangs give up (413.8).
- When UCF totals over 413.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year the Knights have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Mustangs' takeaways (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|UCF
40.1
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
24.1
484.0
Avg. Total Yards
404.6
413.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
352.6
14
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
16