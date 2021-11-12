Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs' team-high 588 receiving yards (73.5 per game) have come on 48 catches (73 targets) including three touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 22.7% (73 total) of his team's 322 passing attempts this season.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Jets.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- In his three matchups against the Jets, Diggs' 55.7 receiving yards average is 20.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
- Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass against the Jets.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- This week Diggs will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (291.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Jets have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Diggs was targeted eight times and racked up 85 yards on six receptions.
- During his last three games, Diggs' 26 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 214 yards (71.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
73
22.7%
48
588
3
13
23.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
51
15.8%
28
478
4
7
12.5%
Cole Beasley
67
20.8%
51
446
1
8
14.3%
Dawson Knox
27
8.4%
21
286
5
7
12.5%
Powered By Data Skrive