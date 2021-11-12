Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Stefon Diggs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 10 when Diggs' Buffalo Bills (5-3) play the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' team-high 588 receiving yards (73.5 per game) have come on 48 catches (73 targets) including three touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 22.7% (73 total) of his team's 322 passing attempts this season.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

In his three matchups against the Jets, Diggs' 55.7 receiving yards average is 20.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).

Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass against the Jets.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

This week Diggs will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (291.0 yards allowed per game).

The Jets have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Diggs was targeted eight times and racked up 85 yards on six receptions.

During his last three games, Diggs' 26 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 214 yards (71.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 73 22.7% 48 588 3 13 23.2% Emmanuel Sanders 51 15.8% 28 478 4 7 12.5% Cole Beasley 67 20.8% 51 446 1 8 14.3% Dawson Knox 27 8.4% 21 286 5 7 12.5%

