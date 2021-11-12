Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Stefon Diggs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 10 when Diggs' Buffalo Bills (5-3) play the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs' team-high 588 receiving yards (73.5 per game) have come on 48 catches (73 targets) including three touchdowns.
  • Diggs has been the target of 22.7% (73 total) of his team's 322 passing attempts this season.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his three matchups against the Jets, Diggs' 55.7 receiving yards average is 20.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
  • Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass against the Jets.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • This week Diggs will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (291.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jets have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Diggs was targeted eight times and racked up 85 yards on six receptions.
  • During his last three games, Diggs' 26 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 214 yards (71.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

73

22.7%

48

588

3

13

23.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

51

15.8%

28

478

4

7

12.5%

Cole Beasley

67

20.8%

51

446

1

8

14.3%

Dawson Knox

27

8.4%

21

286

5

7

12.5%

