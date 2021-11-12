There will be player prop bet markets available for T.J. Hockenson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-8) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hockenson has hauled in 48 passes for a team-high 448 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times and averages 56.0 yards per game.

Hockenson has been the target of 64 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season, or 20.6% of the target share.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while running the football 37.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hockenson's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The 260.6 yards per game the Steelers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 game against the Eagles, Hockenson was targeted 11 times and recorded 10 catches for 89 yards.

Hockenson's during his last three games stat line reveals 24 catches for 211 yards. He averaged 70.3 yards per game, and was targeted 31 times.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 64 20.6% 48 448 2 6 17.6% D'Andre Swift 57 18.4% 47 415 2 6 17.6% Kalif Raymond 40 12.9% 26 334 2 3 8.8% Amon-Ra St. Brown 38 12.3% 27 250 0 5 14.7%

Powered By Data Skrive