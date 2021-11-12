Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for T.J. Hockenson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-8) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hockenson has hauled in 48 passes for a team-high 448 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times and averages 56.0 yards per game.
  • Hockenson has been the target of 64 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season, or 20.6% of the target share.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while running the football 37.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hockenson's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • The 260.6 yards per game the Steelers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 game against the Eagles, Hockenson was targeted 11 times and recorded 10 catches for 89 yards.
  • Hockenson's during his last three games stat line reveals 24 catches for 211 yards. He averaged 70.3 yards per game, and was targeted 31 times.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

64

20.6%

48

448

2

6

17.6%

D'Andre Swift

57

18.4%

47

415

2

6

17.6%

Kalif Raymond

40

12.9%

26

334

2

3

8.8%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

38

12.3%

27

250

0

5

14.7%

Powered By Data Skrive