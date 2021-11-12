Publish date:
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hockenson has hauled in 48 passes for a team-high 448 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times and averages 56.0 yards per game.
- Hockenson has been the target of 64 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season, or 20.6% of the target share.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while running the football 37.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hockenson's matchup with the Steelers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- The 260.6 yards per game the Steelers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 game against the Eagles, Hockenson was targeted 11 times and recorded 10 catches for 89 yards.
- Hockenson's during his last three games stat line reveals 24 catches for 211 yards. He averaged 70.3 yards per game, and was targeted 31 times.
Hockenson's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
64
20.6%
48
448
2
6
17.6%
D'Andre Swift
57
18.4%
47
415
2
6
17.6%
Kalif Raymond
40
12.9%
26
334
2
3
8.8%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
38
12.3%
27
250
0
5
14.7%
Powered By Data Skrive