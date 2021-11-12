Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (2-6) will attempt to halt their four-game losing run versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) in Week 10.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in five of eight games this season.
  • In 50% of Washington's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 51.
  • Sunday's total is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.
  • The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.3 more than the 51 total in this contest.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents score an average of 50.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.4 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 4.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-5-0 this year.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have won ATS in each of their three games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Buccaneers rack up 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team surrender (28.4).
  • When Tampa Bay scores more than 28.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team allow per contest (389.4).
  • In games that Tampa Bay piles up over 389.4 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with Washington.
  • So far this season Washington has one win against the spread.
  • Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Football Team rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers give up (22.9).
  • Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 22.9 points.
  • The Football Team collect 348.6 yards per game, just 12.8 more than the 335.8 the Buccaneers allow.
  • When Washington picks up over 335.8 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This season the Football Team have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Washington has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
  • This season, in four home games, Washington has gone over the total twice.
  • Football Team home games this season average 46.1 total points, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).
  • In away games, Tampa Bay is winless against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year, in four road games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 51.4 total points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (51).

