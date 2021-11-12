The Washington Football Team (2-6) will attempt to halt their four-game losing run versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) in Week 10.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in five of eight games this season.

In 50% of Washington's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 51.

Sunday's total is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.

The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.3 more than the 51 total in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents score an average of 50.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 46.4 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 4.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-5-0 this year.

This season, the Buccaneers have won ATS in each of their three games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers rack up 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team surrender (28.4).

When Tampa Bay scores more than 28.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Buccaneers rack up 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team allow per contest (389.4).

In games that Tampa Bay piles up over 389.4 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Washington stats and trends

So far this season Washington has one win against the spread.

Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Football Team rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers give up (22.9).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 22.9 points.

The Football Team collect 348.6 yards per game, just 12.8 more than the 335.8 the Buccaneers allow.

When Washington picks up over 335.8 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Football Team have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Washington has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.

This season, in four home games, Washington has gone over the total twice.

Football Team home games this season average 46.1 total points, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).

In away games, Tampa Bay is winless against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, in four road games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice.

Buccaneers away games this season average 51.4 total points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (51).

