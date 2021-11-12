Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Teddy Bridgewater's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (5-4) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Bridgewater has recorded 2,163 passing yards (240.3 per game) while going 200-for-285 (70.2% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has added 69 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Bridgewater has thrown 36 passes in the red zone this season, 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Bridgewater averages zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles, 257.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Bridgewater has no touchdown passes against the Eagles over that time.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Eagles have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cowboys, Bridgewater went 19-for-28 (67.9 percent) for 249 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also tacked on -1 yards on three carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Bridgewater has collected 649 passing yards (216.3 per game) while completing 61 of 87 passes (70.1% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with three rushing yards (1.0 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

64

20.9%

41

588

2

7

17.9%

Tim Patrick

47

15.4%

34

509

4

6

15.4%

Noah Fant

53

17.3%

37

320

3

9

23.1%

