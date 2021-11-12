Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Bridgewater has recorded 2,163 passing yards (240.3 per game) while going 200-for-285 (70.2% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has added 69 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.
- The Broncos have thrown the ball in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Bridgewater has thrown 36 passes in the red zone this season, 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with the Eagles.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Bridgewater averages zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles, 257.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Bridgewater has no touchdown passes against the Eagles over that time.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Eagles have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cowboys, Bridgewater went 19-for-28 (67.9 percent) for 249 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also tacked on -1 yards on three carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Bridgewater has collected 649 passing yards (216.3 per game) while completing 61 of 87 passes (70.1% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with three rushing yards (1.0 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
64
20.9%
41
588
2
7
17.9%
Tim Patrick
47
15.4%
34
509
4
6
15.4%
Noah Fant
53
17.3%
37
320
3
9
23.1%
Powered By Data Skrive