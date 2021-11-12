Before placing any wagers on Teddy Bridgewater's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (5-4) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Bridgewater has recorded 2,163 passing yards (240.3 per game) while going 200-for-285 (70.2% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has added 69 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Bridgewater has thrown 36 passes in the red zone this season, 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Bridgewater averages zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles, 257.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Bridgewater has no touchdown passes against the Eagles over that time.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.1 yards per game through the air.

The Eagles have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cowboys, Bridgewater went 19-for-28 (67.9 percent) for 249 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

He also tacked on -1 yards on three carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Bridgewater has collected 649 passing yards (216.3 per game) while completing 61 of 87 passes (70.1% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and one interception.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with three rushing yards (1.0 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 64 20.9% 41 588 2 7 17.9% Tim Patrick 47 15.4% 34 509 4 6 15.4% Noah Fant 53 17.3% 37 320 3 9 23.1%

