November 12, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tennessee Titans (7-2) will hope to keep their five-game winning run going in a Week 10 clash with the New Orleans Saints (5-3).

Odds for Titans vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.
  • In 50% of New Orleans' games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 8.9 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 42.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Titans games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.7 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Titans have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • The Titans average 28.3 points per game, 8.9 more than the Saints give up per matchup (19.4).
  • Tennessee is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.4 points.
  • The Titans average only 9.8 more yards per game (356.8) than the Saints allow per contest (347.0).
  • Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up more than 347.0 yards.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).
  • New Orleans is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Saints have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more in three chances.
  • New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • The Saints average just 1.7 more points per game (25.1) than the Titans give up (23.4).
  • When New Orleans puts up more than 23.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Saints average 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans allow per contest (365.8).
  • In games that New Orleans piles up more than 365.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over seven times, six fewer times than the Titans have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Tennessee is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • Tennessee has hit the over once in four home games this season.
  • This season, Titans home games average 53.0 points, 8.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
  • On the road, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • New Orleans has gone over the total once in four road games this year.
  • The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

