The Tennessee Titans (7-2) will hope to keep their five-game winning run going in a Week 10 clash with the New Orleans Saints (5-3).

Odds for Titans vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

In 50% of New Orleans' games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 8.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Titans games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.7 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Titans have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Titans average 28.3 points per game, 8.9 more than the Saints give up per matchup (19.4).

Tennessee is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.4 points.

The Titans average only 9.8 more yards per game (356.8) than the Saints allow per contest (347.0).

Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up more than 347.0 yards.

The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Saints have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more in three chances.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Saints average just 1.7 more points per game (25.1) than the Titans give up (23.4).

When New Orleans puts up more than 23.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Saints average 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans allow per contest (365.8).

In games that New Orleans piles up more than 365.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over seven times, six fewer times than the Titans have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tennessee is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Tennessee has hit the over once in four home games this season.

This season, Titans home games average 53.0 points, 8.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

On the road, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

On the road, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.

New Orleans has gone over the total once in four road games this year.

The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

