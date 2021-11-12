SEC rivals will clash when the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0 SEC) meet the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 57 points just twice this year.

Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in five of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 66.4 points per game, 9.4 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41.7 points per game, 15.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.1, 5.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57 .

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 73.3 points, 16.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

In Texas A&M's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Aggies have an ATS record of 5-4 in their nine games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Texas A&M has hit the over in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Aggies put up 28.6 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 per contest the Rebels give up.

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.0 points.

The Aggies rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Rebels allow per outing (432.7).

Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 432.7 yards.

The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 17 takeaways .

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Ole Miss' games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This season the Rebels put up 23.1 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies surrender (14.7).

Ole Miss is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.7 points.

The Rebels rack up 206.4 more yards per game (524.2) than the Aggies give up (317.8).

In games that Ole Miss amasses more than 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This season the Rebels have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (13).

