Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 57 points just twice this year.
- Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in five of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 66.4 points per game, 9.4 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.7 points per game, 15.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.1, 5.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57 .
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 73.3 points, 16.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- In Texas A&M's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have an ATS record of 5-4 in their nine games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
- Texas A&M has hit the over in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Aggies put up 28.6 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 per contest the Rebels give up.
- Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.0 points.
- The Aggies rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Rebels allow per outing (432.7).
- Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 432.7 yards.
- The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 17 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Rebels have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Ole Miss' games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This season the Rebels put up 23.1 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies surrender (14.7).
- Ole Miss is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.7 points.
- The Rebels rack up 206.4 more yards per game (524.2) than the Aggies give up (317.8).
- In games that Ole Miss amasses more than 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- This season the Rebels have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Ole Miss
28.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
14.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
397.4
Avg. Total Yards
524.2
317.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.7
13
Giveaways
6
13
Takeaways
17