Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC rivals will clash when the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0 SEC) meet the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 0-0 SEC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 57 points just twice this year.
  • Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in five of eight games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 66.4 points per game, 9.4 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 41.7 points per game, 15.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.1, 5.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 73.3 points, 16.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Texas A&M's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Aggies have an ATS record of 5-4 in their nine games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Texas A&M has hit the over in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Aggies put up 28.6 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 per contest the Rebels give up.
  • Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.0 points.
  • The Aggies rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (397.4), than the Rebels allow per outing (432.7).
  • Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 432.7 yards.
  • The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 17 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
  • Ole Miss has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Rebels have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Ole Miss' games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • This season the Rebels put up 23.1 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies surrender (14.7).
  • Ole Miss is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.7 points.
  • The Rebels rack up 206.4 more yards per game (524.2) than the Aggies give up (317.8).
  • In games that Ole Miss amasses more than 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • This season the Rebels have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (13).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsOle Miss

28.6

Avg. Points Scored

37.8

14.7

Avg. Points Allowed

27.0

397.4

Avg. Total Yards

524.2

317.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

432.7

13

Giveaways

6

13

Takeaways

17