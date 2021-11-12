Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Texas at Gonzaga Men's College Basketball Betting Preview: Odds, Analysis and Picks

A betting preview of the Saturday night showdown between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 5 Texas in Spokane.
The action on the hardwood Saturday is plentiful, but college hoops fans are being treated to a potential Final Four matchup in November when No. 5 Texas heads to Spokane to take on No. 1 Gonzaga!

Can Chet Holmgren lead Gonzaga to its first national championship?

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

  • Spread: Texas +7.5 (-110) | Gonzaga -7.5 (-110)
  • Total: 151– Over (-110) | Under 151 (-110)
  • Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington
  • Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |  7:30 pm ET | ESPN2

The line has held steady since its opening in favor of No. 1 Gonzaga (1-0 Straight-Up (SU); 0-1 Against The Spread (ATs)) as 7.5-point home favorites over No. 5 Texas (1-0 SU; 1-0 ATS) at SI Sportsbook.

The Bulldogs looked solid Tuesday when they posted a 34-point victory over Dixie State, but came short against the spread by failing to cover the 40-point line.

Highly touted freshman big man Chet Holmgren was as advertised, filling up the stat sheet with 14 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 blocks. Holmgren played even bigger than his 7-foot frame, as evidenced by his dominant performance down low with an impressive amount of blocks in his first ever collegiate game.

The Bulldogs appear primed for another deep run into March after going 30-1 last year—with the one notable defeat coming against Baylor on the biggest stage in the national title game. Gonzaga has arguably the best front court in the nation with the return of Drew Timme who added 11 points and 4 rebounds on the block. Gonzaga, who won its 52nd consecutive home game, was led by sophomore guard Julian Strawther, who scored a game-high 17 points while adding 10 rebounds.

Texas embarks on the season with arguably one of the most complete rosters in the Big 12 thanks to the return of the backcourt duo of Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey. Chris Beard is now at the helm after leaving Texas Tech.

Tuesday night, the Longhorns had no issue disposing of an overmatched Houston Baptist squad. Texas, who enjoyed an easy 92-48 victory, was able to get off to a winning start in 2021 for bettors by covering the 37.5-point spread.

The Longhorns received balanced scoring ash five players contributed double digits, with as expected Ramey (14) and Jones (11) leading the way.

This line appears a bit too inflated and I will grab the points thanks to the experienced Texas backcourt as well as the presence of Beard roaming the sidelines. Hook' em!

BET: Texas +7.5 (-110)

SI NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL BET REVIEW

All SI Betting are hoping to pick right up where we left last season when our NCAA tournament betting plays yielded major financial success, thanks to Alabama (+220), Illinois (+375) and Georgia Tech (+2500) all delivering conference tournament championship victories in the SEC, Big Ten and ACC, respectively, for all members here at SI Betting!

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

